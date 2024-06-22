Aion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739.95 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $739.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023661 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010547 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.