Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

