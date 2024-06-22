Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

