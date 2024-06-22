Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,096,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,630. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

