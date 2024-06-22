Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,334,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.