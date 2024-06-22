Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 790 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,561,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GS traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.18. 3,919,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

