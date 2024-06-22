Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 9.4%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 3,428,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,602,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

