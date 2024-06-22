Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 131,377 shares traded.

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

