Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Altice USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

