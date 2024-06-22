Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.33 and traded as high as C$48.61. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.58, with a volume of 83,327 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.56.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

