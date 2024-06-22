Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.08.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Amarin has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

