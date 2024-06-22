AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

