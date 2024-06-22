AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.85.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of AMEN stock remained flat at $495.00 during trading on Friday. AMEN Properties has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.46.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
