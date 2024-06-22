American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.