American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

