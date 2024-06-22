American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

