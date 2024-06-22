Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

