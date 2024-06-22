Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $186.95

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

