Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $433.06

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

LULU opened at $311.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

