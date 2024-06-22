Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,795,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

