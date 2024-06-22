Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.24. 8,481,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.26. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.09.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

