Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.