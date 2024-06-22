Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.90. 3,067,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,760. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

