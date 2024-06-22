Ark One Day Volume Reaches $16.84 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Ark has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $98.06 million and $16.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001597 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001291 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,647,730 coins and its circulating supply is 181,647,770 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

