Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 160.30 on Friday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 177.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is 121.05 and its 200-day moving average is 107.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

