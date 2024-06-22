Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Trading Down 7.3%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 42,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 24.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

