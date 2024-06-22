ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,566. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $954.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

