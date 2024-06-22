Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

