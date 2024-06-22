AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 4,992,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,327. The stock has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

