AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.54.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.