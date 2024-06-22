Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $42.29 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,539. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,059.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $967.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

