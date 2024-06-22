Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 5,766 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 3.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in JD.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 10,699,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

