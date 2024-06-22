Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €73.00 ($78.49) and last traded at €72.80 ($78.28). Approximately 150,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.35 ($77.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.16 and its 200 day moving average is €69.58.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

