Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

ADP stock opened at $247.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after acquiring an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

