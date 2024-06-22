Avalanche Price Reaches $25.97 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and approximately $567.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.97 or 0.00040410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,083,706 coins and its circulating supply is 393,737,336 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

