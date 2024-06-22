AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 414,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $204.21.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.