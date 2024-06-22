Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 28,063 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 376.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

