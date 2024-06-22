Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 583 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 862,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,412. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

