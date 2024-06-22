Ballew Advisors Inc Has $847,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

