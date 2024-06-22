Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 74,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,109. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

