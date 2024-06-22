Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 567 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 494,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,135 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.