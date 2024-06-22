Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 908 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.