Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 72,251,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.31.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.