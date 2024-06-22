BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

