Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.21. Baozun shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 377,033 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

