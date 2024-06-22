Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 24th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 24th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $135.27 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $884.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Sidoti downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.