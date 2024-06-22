Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 0.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Beach Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.