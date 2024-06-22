Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Down 5.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.16 and last traded at $148.16. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.26.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
