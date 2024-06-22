Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.23. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 34,504 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

