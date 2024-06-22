Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 3.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,241. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $215.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.